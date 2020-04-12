|
Kathryn Ann Riscoe February 24, 1947 - April 9, 2020 Kathy passed away in the arms of her devoted family. Her hummingbirds held their wings in repose for the memory of their angel. Her pets crossed their paws in memory of their best friend. Her husband, Jim, and her sons, Tanner and Patrick, remember the love, beauty, and strength she gave them. She is missed by her brother Jerry, her sister Barbara, and her nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Kathy. Camille and the Dickerson family and Alina Waring were always there for her. Patsy Klontz was her dearest friend. She grew up in Kansas City, attended college, earned an MBA on nights and weekends, then retired as one of the first women to be Executive Vice President at US Sprint. In Joplin, she raised her boys and was active in Joplin Area Catholic Schools. She was active in leadership at St. Paul's Church and Bible Study Fellowship. She enjoyed being a part of the bell choir. She is remembered by hundreds of friends who valued her friendship. The family sends deep gratitude to the EMS crews and the emergency and intensive care staff of St. John's (Mercy-Joplin) who were so kind. We are thankful to Midwest Transplant Network for their compassion and the opportunity for Kathy to offer one final act of generosity, to gift life through organ donation. She loved us as "high as the sky and as deep as the sea". She walks in beauty and love. In lieu of flowers, she requests a memorial contribution to KCU-Joplin College of Osteopathic Medicine to maintain and contribute to its beautiful campus. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020