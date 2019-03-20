Home

Kathryn Anne Beyers Obituary
Kathryn Anne Beyers Kathryn Anne Beyers, 70, of Lee's Summit MO went home March 13, 2019 surrounded by family. A loving Mother, Sister, Aunt and MiMi. She enjoyed many activities throughout her life: bowling, bingo, riding horses, any type of gambling & most of all traveling with her sister, especially to the beach. Survived by her son John (Natalie), granddaughter Samantha Jo, sister Judy, and brother Kelly. She is preceded in death by her parents Lois & Emery Doolan, daughter Jody, sisters Diana & Michelle, brothers Mickey & Kevin. Service & celebration Sat. March 23 at 3pm, Memorial Bldg, 212 Cedar, Pleasant Hill MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
