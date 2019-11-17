|
Kathryn Anne Erbacher Kathryn Anne Erbacher was born December 11, 1947 in Kansas City, MO. She died on October 24, 2019 at her home in Montrose, CO after a brief illness. She is survived by her partner, Rhio Mortimer of Montrose and by her sisters Maryl Morris (Don) of Willits, CA, Nancy Julian (Pat) of Philadelphia, PA, and Ann Erbacher Grey (Tony Grey) of Roeland Park, KS. Kathy received a B.S. in English Education from the University of Kansas in 1970 and a B.A. in Art in 1983 from Metropolitan State University of Denver (graduated magna cum laude from MSUD). She combined interests in writing and art by working as a journalist. Her career began as a copy editor and reporter at The Kansas City Star. It included positions at the Denver Post, Rocky Mountain News, Denver Magazine and Montrose Daily Press as well as freelance work for a number of clients and publications. She worked in communications at Washington University, St. Louis, MO and Gates Rubber Company and Petro-Lewis Corporation in Denver. She had the opportunity to travel to Europe, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and throughout the U.S. for business and pleasure. In addition to art and travel, some of her other interests included the environment, veterans' issues and Kansas City history. She was a kind and generous person who loved animals, especially dogs and hummingbirds. The family suggests that donations be made to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose (www.WHAFV.org) where Kathy volunteered. A memorial service will be held in Kansas City at a future date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019