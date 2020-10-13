Kathryn EisenJuly 4, 1969 - October 7, 2020La Quinta, California - Katie Eisen, 51, died on October 7th in La Quinta, California. She lost her struggle with mental health and addiction issues that she fought most of her life. Though much of her adult life was impacted by those things, when she was young, she was a bright light. Beautiful, with a contagious smile, full of energy and personality. Growing up in Prairie Village, KS, she loved sports, played softball and tennis, chased down balls at her brother's baseball practices and reveled in being their honorary mascot. She wrote poetry, could quote endless reams of movie dialogue, was a foodie and a top-notch server at Tatsu's restaurant in Prairie Village for many years. In the last few years of our mother's struggle with leukemia, Katie went to live with her in Rancho Mirage, CA, stepping bravely into the role of caretaker. Their time together was a gift for them both, in many ways.Katie is preceded in death by our mother, Joni Cohen and father, S. Robert Eisen. She is survived by her sister, Julie Birger (Michael) and nieces, Amanda and Emily, Leawood, KS and her brother, Mark Eisen, Riverside, CA.We will forever hold Katie close in our hearts, be grateful she's no longer in pain, and truly miss her.There is no service planned at this time, but if you'd like to honor Katie, please make a donation to Beit T'Shuvah treatment center in Los Angeles, CA. This unique place saved her life once.