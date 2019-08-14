|
Kathryn Elizabeth Wiley Kathryn Elizabeth Wiley passed away at her home in Lee's Summit MO on July 31, 2019. Kathy was born to John and Mary Witte in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 26, 1946. She leaves behind her family, Chris Wiley of Lee's Summit, children Sara and Andrew, Washington DC, Nicholas & wife Nicole of Pittsboro, NC, and sister Barbara Lewis of Lee's Summit. Kathy attended school in Kansas City and college in Warrensburg MO, completing her Masters degree. Kathy spent her working years as an English teacher at Blue Springs High School, and was an avid Wildcats fan for all her student-athletes. Since retiring she pursued her love of gardening, books, bridge and social activism with her family and friends. Her family and friends will celebrate her life on August 17, 2019 at Lake Jacomo with an afternoon of joy and reminiscence. Please visit kathrynwiley.com to find out more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KU Endowment, Melanoma Research. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019