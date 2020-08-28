1/
Kathryn L. Bond
Kathryn L. Bond Kathryn L. Bond , 83, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the North Kansas City Hospital. She was born October 14, 1936, in Atchison, Kansas. Kathryn was a clerk with the Wyandotte County Department of Aging. Survivors include her son; Russell, grandson, Joshua and great grandchildren, Ann, Gwen, Lilli, Cash and Betty. A Private Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August, 31, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
