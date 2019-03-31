Kathryn L. "Katie" Sloan (1930-2019) Katie Sloan passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Katie was born in 1930, in Kansas City. She graduated from Paseo High School in 1947 and from the University of Missouri in 1953 with an elementary education degree and as a Delta Gamma sorority member. While at MU, Katie also fell for Bob Sloan, "the love of my life." Bob and Katie married in 1954. Katie taught third grade at Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan while Bob completed his active military service, and they returned to Kansas City in 1956 before the birth of the first of their three children. While child rearing and homemaking, Katie also served as a Florence Crittenton Home board member and as a parent volunteer on various school committees, such as chairing the Barstow AFS committee and the Barstow Fair. Once their children were grown, Katie began her 20-year career as owner of Noel's Gifts and Interiors in Corinth Square. Katie's initial estimate that Bob would only need to spend a "few hours" a week on the store proved wildly off, and Katie and Bob worked side by side, tirelessly over two decades, growing Noel's into a premier destination for fine gifts and furnishings, all with a Katie Sloan flair. Katie enjoyed get-togethers with her many friends and their families; travelling with Bob to twice-yearly gift and furniture markets and to England for antiques, and later their road trips through the U.S. and in Canada; interior-decorating their Bob-designed homes; and spending time with family, including her three grandchildren. She was unfailingly gracious, positive, and optimistic, inevitably leaving all those she met with warm smiles. Katie's beloved husband Bob passed away in 2017. Katie is survived by her daughter Susan; her son Jeff Sloan and wife Ruby; her son Peter Sloan, wife Laura, and their children Curry, Kellyn, and Riley Sloan; niece Jane Meacham; nephew David Meacham and wife Sharon, and many cherished friends. The family thanks Kansas City Hospice, and also the devoted caretakers at Village Shalom who played such an important and comforting role for both Bob and Katie. Private burial at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Cemetery, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Village Shalom'sResident Financial Assistance Program, 5500 West 123rd Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66209.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019