|
|
Kathryn (" Katie") Stoup Katie, as she was known by her loving family and friends, passed away on Friday September 13 at her newly adopted home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 90 years-of-age. Katie was in good health until her final day, and left this world in her sleep, precisely as she told her children she wished some 50 years ago because that was what her grandmother did. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday September 20, at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery,5529 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, Missouri immediately following the service. Because of Katie's love of gardening, please make contributions to Powell Gardens at https://powellgardens.org/homepage/membership-giving/giving/. Anyone who knew Katie will never forget her infectious smile, quick wit and the unique ability to wring more out of life more than most could dream. That aptitude was obvious to anyone who happened to be fortunate enough to be seated at Katie's table because from that moment on, you were family. Katie described herself as a "Kansas girl" and lived 89 of her 90 years in Kansas City. She grew up in a semi-ruralOverland Park, Kansas and graduated from what was then the "only" Shawnee Mission High School. The daughter of Estelle and Robert Jolliff, Katie eagerly attended Kansas City University intending to be a nurse before meeting Arthur on campus, the love of her life and husband of 69 years. Together Katie and Art built their legacy in Kansas City, donating their time to numerous philanthropic causes. They travelled the world and made friends wherever they went. Everyone knew and loved Katie for her caring and gracious manner, but there was another side to her complex personality. While always the lady, she possessed a mischievous streak that delighted everyone she met. How many times would friends and family roar with amusement after hearing Katie say, "why don't we go out and get into some trouble?" She never did, but the spirit was there and that's one of the many things that caused one and all to fall for Katie. Katie loved to entertain, especially at her Kansas City home she painstakingly created room by room and heirloom by heirloom over 64 years. When you came into Katie's home, it would not take long until she would walk you through her magnificent gardens, reciting dozens of unique varieties of plants and flowers she chose, planted and tended personally. Then, if you were fortunate, she would sit you down to a perfectly set table to enjoy one of her world class "Americana" dinners. Katie had it alla Master Gardner and knowledgeable chef with an exceptional knack for entertaining and homemaking. Most of Katie's life was devoted to helping her childrenDavid, Dan, Rebecca and Debieach achieve their dreams. Katie's children, grandchildren, sons- and daughters-in-law ache at her passing, knowing there will never be another Katie, and knowing they are who they are in good part due to Katie's patience, guidance and love. Whether Katie was called upon to travel thousands of miles to a graduation, build a birdhouse as a Boy Scout project, play the role of Den Mother, lead the PTA, carpool endless miles or help to build a science fair project, she never considered being a mother anything less than the most important calling of her life. Katie was as her children and their friends would attest the "favorite Mom in the neighborhood." That was the case when her children were small and throughout her life. She was a "mother's mother" and unabashedly proud of that title. Katie lived a long and productive life. She made the world and each person she touched better for the experience of falling under her loving gaze and gentle manner. She was warm and genuine and will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. The world is more than a bit empty for her loss, but she will never be forgotten, for her gifts define the phrase "a life well lived." Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019