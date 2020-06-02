Kathryn Susan Brooker Kathryn "Kathy" Susan (Curtin) Brooker, 67, born on May 10, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 1, 2020 following a courageous and remarkably graceful battle with ALS. She attended grade school at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Gladstone, Missouri. She graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1971. She attended Central Missouri State University, where she met Fred, the love of her life and husband of 43 years. She received her bachelor's degree in special education in 1976 and later her master's degree in elementary education. She taught at James Walker Elementary School (Blue Springs R-IV) for most of her 32-year career, primarily first and second grade, and was widely recognized for her excellence by students and peers. After she retired from teaching in 2008, she continued to serve as a professor in the University of Missouri Fellows Program mentoring and inspiring young teachers who were drawn to her passion and love of learning. She developed deep and lasting friendships with her co-workers and students. Kathy and Fred loved to travel and enjoyed many live musical concerts together. Most recently, Kathy poured her heart and soul into her grandchildren and cherished her time with each one of them. Words used to describe Kathy by those who knew her best include selfless, humble, kind, loving, generous, strong, creative and loyal. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three children. She planned and organized special events and holidays paying close attention to each detail and made sure that each person who attended felt special. Her zucchini bread, monkey bread, and cookie dough were often requested. She unconditionally supported each of her children in their academic, athletic, and other pursuits. She showed each of her grandchildren the same kind of love and support. When she wasn't assisting her students, spending time at ball fields, or attending to her family, she could be found crafting, candy making, and gardening. Kathy loved her flowers, and the colors brought about by the changing seasons. She spent a lifetime putting others first and creating lasting memories with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian "Mimi" (Dodge) Curtin. She is survived by her husband Fred Brooker of Blue Springs, children, Matt (Ashley) Brooker (Overland Park), Jeff (Megan) Brooker (Olathe), and Jolynn (Chris) King (Blue Springs), and eight grandchildren Lillian, Layla, and John (Matt); Emma, Allison Kathryn, and Noah (Jeff); Rebekah Kathryn and Clara (Jolynn). She is also survived by her sisters JoAnn Curtin (Independence) and Mary Lynn Curtin (Kansas City), brother Dennis (Tamara) Curtin (St. Croix), nieces Kelley (Paul) Catterson (Smithville) and Kerrie (Dominic) Zappia (Kansas City North), great nieces Brooklyn and Olivia, great nephew Evan, cousins, and many other beloved family members. The family would like to personally thank KU Medical, the ALS Association, and Ascend Hospice for their care and comfort. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home, 1501 W Lexington, Independence, Missouri 64052. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin on Friday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.