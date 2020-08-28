Kathy Ann Leonard It is with great sadness the family of Kathy Ann Leonard announces she went home to be with her Heavenly Father, at the age of 63, on August 21, 2020. She fought courageously for 3 years to win the battle over cancer. Kathy was born May 18, 1957 in Tulsa Oklahoma to the late Bennie Lee Leonard and Dora Madeline Leonard. She started her career as an executive assistant after graduating high school in the Northern Virginia area. In 2001, she was hired by Nextel Communication, Reston, Virginia as executive assistant to the VP of IT Technology. She transferred to Sprint Communication, Overland Park, Kansas in 2005 where she retired in 2017. Kathy is survived by her daughter Jessica Amanda, her mother Dora Madeline, her sister Deborah Leonard Irvine (Charlie), her nephew Brandon Booth along with other extended family. Kathy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Overland Park, KS. A Celebration of Life was held at Life Church, Overland Park, KS on August 27, 2020.



