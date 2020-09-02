Kathy Boomer Palmer Kathy Lou Palmer, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be missed dearly. Kathy was born May 19th, 1954, the fourth of six children to Warren and Viola Boomer of Portis, KS. She attended Kansas State University and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. After graduating, Kathy moved to Kansas City to become an elementary P.E. teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District. Kathy was an athlete at heart, she enjoyed teaching, playing, and watching sports. Also upon moving to K.C., Kathy's strong faith led her to join Westwood Lutheran Church. Its quaintness reminded her of the church her family attended in Osborne, KS. She was the Children's Choir Director for many years carrying out her passion for music and teaching. Following Westwood's closing in 2011, she joined Village Presbyterian Church. Being a care receiver through their Stephen Ministry program, led her to become a Stephen Minister herself. The organization was very important to her, as was her unyielding faith. Kathy was naturally creative, taking after her mother Vi, a beautiful seamstress and painter. She shared this joy of creativity with her daughter, Logan, turning that imaginative spirit into a mother-daughter jewelry business. The endeavor allowed her to create, travel, and enjoy more time with her daughter. Kathy and her husband, Steve, were a wonderful, loving couple. Spoiling their grandchildren was their number one hobby, along with golf, travel, and spending time with their many friends. Her proudest accomplishment was her family. She was adored by her grandchildren, who they lovingly called 'LouLou'. Reading, drawing, and just playing with them was her favorite thing to do. She also took great joy in getting her five brothers' families together for annual Boomer Bashes and Christmas gatherings, creating lasting memories for the family. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve Palmer, her daughter, Logan Dean (Spencer) and their children, Ryder, Violet, and Louis; her step-children Kristy Acree (Tom) and their children Matthew Acree (Kelsey), Madison Finley (Mason), and Mackenzie Swaggart (Cole), Brant Lyerla, Annie Palmer Noren (Jesper) and their children, Emma and Freddy, and Billy Palmer (Courtney) and their children, Will and Jack. She leaves behind her five brothers Gene and Marsha Boomer, Gary and Mary Boomer, Rick and Patty Boomer, Russ and Cathy Boomer, and Kent and Robin Boomer, and many nieces and nephews. In Kathy's honor, the family suggests contributions to the Village Presbyterian Church 6641 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS 66208, or the charity of your choice
. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private family service at Village Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 4, 2020. The service will be live-streamed. The instructions on how to access are located at https://signaturefunerals.com/kathy-palmer/
. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174