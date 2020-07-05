Kathy Chambers Kathy was born February 24, 1953 in Peoria, IL. Kathy was the oldest girl of six children. Her parents took a job at St. Paul's School of Theology, Methodist Seminary in Kansas City, MO. She worked in the cafeteria, office, babysat and mowed yards; whatever she could do to make money. She had made $1,000.00 by her 16th birthday to pay cash for her first car. Kathy's first office job was working at Percy Kent Bag Co. She later took a job at an appliance store where she met me, Mike Chambers. It didn't take long for us to fall in love. We were soon married, it was the start of a fantastic marriage, relationship, and partnership; most importantly a very close friendship. Being best friends was the most important part of our relationship, anyone that saw us together could see our love. We loved to hold hands and many times someone would ask if we were newlyweds. I would laugh and say...45 years ago. WHAT A BLESSING, to feel this close to someone for so many years. Kathy loved going out to listen to live music at a restaurant or a party, if we could find one. Kathy and I worked together side by side for years without employees, installing and repairing lawn sprinklers, you didn't have to watch her very long to be impressed at how hard she worked. In the last few years Kathy and I loved to spend time in our flower gardens and in our yard. We enjoyed making time for ourselves. When we were out, Kathy would move from friend to friend talking about their family or their life. She sincerely cared about people. I know she loved me dearly, as I did her. We were all blessed to have spent so little time with her. WE WILL BE TOGETHER AGAIN! Kathy passed away on June 15, 2020 at University of Kansas Health System. She is survived by her husband, Mike Chambers; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. A public visitation will be held 1 3pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Weatherby Lake Pavilion 9738 NW 77th Terr. Weatherby Lake, MO 64152 (not the Community Center). A private family, Celebration of life will immediately follow 3 4:30 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital. Condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel. com. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone comply with all restrictions including the attendance not to exceed 50 people at any time. Arr: Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO.