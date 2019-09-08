Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kathy (Young) Ketchum

Kathy (Young) Ketchum Marion Kathleen Ketchum (Young) passed away at home on September 5, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones and left the world peacefully. Kathy dedicated her life to her two passions: her family and her students. She spent more than 25 years teaching science and enriching the lives of young people at Paseo Academy and then at Pembroke Hill School. She was born in Vienna, Austria into a military family, and she always felt fortunate to have lived in Germany, France, and Japan before settling in the Kansas City, MO area. Kathy was unselfish to a fault, supportive of others, and a very engaged wife, grandmother, mother, sister, and daughter. If you knew her well, you will not be surprised to know that there will be no memorial service or funeral celebration (at her request). Her ashes will be interred at the College of William and Mary Memorial Garden, where she was a 1969 graduate. If you would like to recognize any contribution that Kathy Ketchum made to your life, we ask that you go the extra mile to give time and energy to your local schools and science education in general, or give to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. (Arrangements Cremation Society of KS and MO. 5561 NW Barry Rd. online condolences www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
