Kathy King Kathy King, 60 of Durham, North Carolina, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of LeRoy and Mary King. She attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City and earned a Master's in Education Administration. Kathy lived in Durham, North Carolina for 18 years and was a financial analyst at the University of North Carolina. She is survived by her brother Ronald King and wife Barbara; four sisters, Deborah Birmingham and husband Dan, Cindy Windham and husband Joe, Patricia King and Theresa King; two nephews, Sean Birmingham and Sam Windham; two nieces Lisa King and Emma Windham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and LeRoy King. Contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham. There are 2 ways to donate: https://www.apsofdurham.org/how-you-can-help/donate/or send a check to APS 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC. 27704. The King family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Please leave online condolences at www.hallwynne.com. See obituaries.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019