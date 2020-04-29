|
Kathleen M. McCann Kathleen McCann, 75, Parkville, MO passed away peacefully Sat. April 25, 2020 at her home with her husband, Mert and family by her side. Kathy was born on June 5, 1944, to Herman and Margaret E. (Hill) Kruckenberg in Great Bend, KS. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved being their "Grama." She loved making each grandchild feel special and often gathered everyone together for dinner at "Grama's" house. Kathy happily spent much of her time around her grandchildren baking cookies, hosting sleepovers, going on food runs, sending funny texts with lots of emojis, going on shopping dates and giving the warmest hugs you could ever imagine. She attended all her children and grandchildren's sporting events and concerts. She never missed a performance and was their #1 Fan. Kathy and Mert enjoyed traveling together. They traveled to numerous states and were able to travel internationally to Spain, London, and Paris. She enjoyed spending time with her family while vacationing in Colorado and attending Family Reunions. Kathleen was united in marriage with Mert John McCann, Jr. Dec. 1, 1973 in KCMO. Additional survivors include three children: Sarah Mead (Eric); Katie Runyan (Jon); Scott McCann; five grandchildren: Aubrey, Anders and Ammon Runyan; Makayla and Myles Mead; four siblings: Homer Kruckenberg; Larry Kruckenberg; Ruth Becker; twin sister, Katherine "Kay" Hutton. She was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Janet Lamb; brother, Sam Kruckenberg, nephew, Sam Hutton. The McCann family wishes to thank the entire staff at The KU Cancer Ctr. Green Hills Rd. and KC Hospice House for their tender, loving care, and support for Kathy during her fight against cancer. Memorial contributions are suggested to KU Cancer Ctr. or KC Hospice House and may be left in care of Meyers Northland Chapel. Condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Kathy's life is pending.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020