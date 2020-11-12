Kathy Robinson
April 25, 1969 - November 6, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Kathy Joan Robinson passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1969 to Dale Robinson and Clara (Clark) Robinson in Independence, MO. Kathy earned bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Sociology from UMKC as well as a Juris Doctorate from the UMKC School of Law.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaqueline Robinson (Overland Park, KS), and her father, Dale Robinson (Adrian, MO).
A memorial service will be held Friday, 11/13/20 at 9:00 am at the New City Church Loma Vista, Raytown, MO 64138. There will also be a live stream of the service on her Facebook page.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.