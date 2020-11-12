1/
Kathy Robinson
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Robinson
April 25, 1969 - November 6, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Kathy Joan Robinson passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1969 to Dale Robinson and Clara (Clark) Robinson in Independence, MO. Kathy earned bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Sociology from UMKC as well as a Juris Doctorate from the UMKC School of Law.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaqueline Robinson (Overland Park, KS), and her father, Dale Robinson (Adrian, MO).
A memorial service will be held Friday, 11/13/20 at 9:00 am at the New City Church Loma Vista, Raytown, MO 64138. There will also be a live stream of the service on her Facebook page.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
09:00 AM
New City Church Loma Vista
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
My mother babysat Kathy and her sisters. Kathy, despite having several challenges, was always bright and fun and caring. She had a smile that just lit up the room. With only her determination and dreams ,she not only graduated high school and college but went on to get a law degree. She also became a proud mother who gave her daughter Jackie her whole heart. She was just remarkable. Heaven awaits this beautiful soul.
Joye Fitzgerald
Friend
November 11, 2020
My mother babysat Kathy and her sisters. Kathy, despite having several challenges, was always bright and fun and caring. She had a smile that just lit up the room. With only her determination and dreams ,she not only graduated high school and college but went on to get a law degree. She was just remarkable. Heaven awaits this beautiful soul.
Joye Fitzgerald
Friend
November 11, 2020
Kathy and I were good friends in law school. I am so sorry to hear of her loss which has come much too soon. To her friends and family, especially you, Jackie, please accept my deepest condolences.
Bobbi Daren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved