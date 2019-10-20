|
Kathy Westbay Kathy Westbay was born on Dec 15, 1947 to Milton and Thelma (King) Brockman in Kansas City, MO. She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Donald. She is survived by her husband Jerry of 48 years, daughter Lindsey and son in law Robert Smith, daughter Deanna and son in law Bryan Geagan and sister Nancy. Kathy retired from the healthroom at Fox Hill Elementary and was a member of Rod-Tiques Car Club since 1973. Memorial service Wed Oct 23 at 7pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019