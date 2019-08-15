Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kay Ann Hobbs


1939 - 2019
Kay Ann Hobbs Obituary
Kay Ann Hobbs Kay Ann (Tate) Hobbs, 80, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, at her home in Lee's Summit, MO. She was born June 6, 1939, in Ray County, one of seven children of Jefferson D. and Bessie (Roudebush) Tate. Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Larry Lee Hobbs; sisters, Roberta Holt and Bonnie Atwell; and brother, Danny Tate. Kay worked 30 years as an accountant for Douglas Chemical Company in Liberty. She was Methodist. Survivors include children, Loren Hobbs and Amy Taylor (Kevin); granddaughters, Brooke and Kristina Taylor; siblings, Betty Arnold (Lee), Mary Ball and Paul Tate (Wanda); as well as many nieces and nephews. Kay enjoyed being with her family, attending her granddaughters' many activities, traveling with her sisters, gardening, fishing, playing the slots at the casinos, and playing sudoku, solitaire and bingo with her friends. Private burial will be in Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
