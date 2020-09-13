Kay Florence Sims Kay Florence Sims, 82, Lee's Summit, MO, took the hand of God and started her journey to Heaven, Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of her life of service to others will be held from 4-7pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Stillhouse Farms Wedding and Event Center in Oak Grove, MO. A graveside memorial service will be scheduled in Paola, KS at a later date. Kay was born on June 7, 1938 in Paola, KS, a daughter of Oscar "Guy" and Edna (Fort) Doty. She attended schools in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 1956. She completed 40 hours of Banking and Business coursework at Rockhurst University. Kay was previously married to Gary Harris and had a son, Terrance Lee Harris in 1959. In 2002, Kay married her childhood sweetheart and soulmate, John F. Sims in Osawatomie, KS. Kay was preceded in death by her father, Oscar "Guy" Doty, her mother, Edna (Fort) Doty, her brother, Terrill Doty, and her grandson, Terrance "Matthew" Harris, Jr. She is survived by her husband, John Sims, and her sons, Terrance Harris, Sr. and his wife Sandy Harris, Ryan Sims and his wife Cheri Sims, and Rob Sims and his wife Michelle Sims, her grandchildren, Zachary Harris and his wife Brittany Harris, Maddie Harris, Ashley Coussens, Christopher Coussens and his wife Kaylee Coussens, Amanda Sims, Chris Sims, Dannica Sims, and Sophie Sims. Kay devoted over 30 years to various community service organizations: Southtown Council; Research Medical Center Foundation; Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority; and Missouri Boys State. In honor of Kay Harris Sims, the Missouri Boys State Memorial Trust has created the Kay Harris Sims Memorial Sponsorship Fund. Each year, beginning in 2021, this fund will award full sponsorship to a student (or students) which will enable their participation at Missouri Boys State from American Legion District 5 (Greater Kansas City area). Those selected to participate through this fund will be designated as the Kay Harris Sims Memorial Scholar. This designation honors the life and service of Kay Harris Sims who faithfully served as a member of the senior administrative staff at Missouri Boys State for 25 years. Her guidance and wisdom embodied the spirit of Missouri Boys State. Her love for Missouri Boys State will live on through this perpetual endowment. It will serve as a constant reminder of the importance of community and public service and her commitment to live these values through Missouri Boys State. In lieu of flowers, the family of Kay Sims request support for the Kay Harris Sims Memorial Sponsorship Fund, which was established to honor her life. Donors may do so by personal check sent to the address below or by credit card at https://www.mbstrust.org/kay
Checks can be mailed to: MBS Memorial Trust, P.O. Box 667, Warrensburg, MO 64093