Kay Graf Doubleday Kay Graf Doubleday, age 78, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Kay was born to the late Marshall L. Doxsee, II and Virginia Wiest Doxsee on May 7, 1940 in Dowagiac, Michigan. She was a graduate of the Shawnee Mission High School class of 1958. She was the owner and manager of Vic Graf's Gallery for over 35 years. Kay is survived by her husband of 33 years, John Doubleday; sons Gary Graf and Karl Graf; daughters Vicki Bell, Denise Horak and Robin Mills; grandchildren Travis Graf, Cody Graf, Taylar Graf, Jeremy Bell and Jennifer Seagroves; and five great-grandchildren, Adrienne Russell, Mason Graf, Riley Graf, Nora Seagroves and Peyton Graf. Kay loved cooking, decorating, music, dancing and community involvement, along with the love of her life, John Doubleday. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by an 11:00am Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 15 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow the Celebration of Life service, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. The attire for these events will be very casual. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in her memory, POB 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. More information may be found & condolences may be left at www.mtmoriah.net.



