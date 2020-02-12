|
Kay Manchester Kathleen (Kay) McBroome Manchester died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, MO from a cerebral hemorrhage. Kay, or Katie to many, was born on July 31, 1934. The only child of Ralph and Dorothy McBroome, Kay grew up in Kansas City, graduated from Lillis High School and from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL. Over the years Kay lent her unique professional talents to the Kansas City Board of Trade, Kansas City Spurs Soccer Club, the Kansas City Philharmonic, and The Maine Anjou Association. In 1980 Kay began a career in Human Resources with Sprint and retired as a Director in 1998. While Kay enjoyed a satisfying career at Sprint, what she valued most about her time there were the life-long friendships she made and the people whose lives she impacted through her ability to lead with grace, sensitivity and humor. In retirement Kay enjoyed travels to Austria, England, Hawaii, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, and Scotland. When home, she enjoyed visiting the Nelson-Atkins Museum, movies at the Tivoli, plays at Copaken Theatre, Heartland Men's Choir performances at the Folly Theatre, trying new restaurants and trusting old favorites. Kay was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and passed that pride on to her children and grandchildren. Her concern for others' well-being was genuine and profound. Kay would say that her greatest accomplishment and her greatest joy was her family. She leaves behind, to miss her every single day, her best friend, life partner and husband of 25 years, William Manchester; her daughters, Tracey Brown Westhoff, Kansas City, MO, Terry Brown Chapin (John), Weston, MO; stepdaughter, Molly Manchester Giguere (Mike), Ft. Collins, CO; granddaughters, Meghan Chapin Duckworth (Shawn), Chicago, IL, Katelyn Chapin (Tim Penrod), Kansas City, MO, and Ryann Chapin, Weston MO; grandchildren, Jordan, Logan, and Caleb Hardy, Madison and Connor Giguere, Ft. Collins, CO; great-grandson, John Ryder Chapin, Weston, MO; and her dear cousin, Dr. Barbara McCool (Montague Brown), Kansas City, MO The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd, KCMO 64111. The family requests that anyone who wishes to donate in Kay's honor make a contribution to Children's Mercy Dept. of Philanthropy, 2401 Gillham Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020