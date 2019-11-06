|
|
|
Kay McGuff Loving wife, mother and dear friend Kay McGuff passed away peacefully in Overland Park, Kansas on November 2, 2019. She was 92 years old. Kay began life on her family's farm in northwest Arkansas. After graduating from Alma High School, Kay attended one year of college at Arkansas State Teachers College where she was a member of the Delta Sigma Epsilon sorority. After college, Kay became a flight attendant for Mid-Continent Airlines and moved to Kansas City, Missouri where she met her husband, Joe McGuff, a reporter for the Kansas City Star. (Joe later went on to become the Sports Editor and ultimately Editor of the Star.) Shortly after their marriage in 1952, Kay and Joe moved to Visitation Parish in the Countryside neighborhood of Kansas City where they raised six children together. Like all parents of a big family, Kay had many responsibilities which were increased by the fact that her husband's job required long periods of time away from home. In spite of this fact, Kay managed to make time for her many friends who, like her family, loved her for her sweetness, warmth and lively personality. After their children grew up, Kay and Joe moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they enjoyed time with their grandchildren and volunteered for a variety of community support activities. When her husband Joe later contracted the illness ALS, Kay provided him with the most kind and nurturing care. Because of her dedication, Joe was able to remain at home and lead a relatively normal life until he passed away. In addition to her husband Joe, Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Samp and Lucile Heard, her brother Jack Heard and her son John McGuff. Besides her many friends, those family members left to cherish her memory include Nancy Thomas (Robert Rossetti), Mike McGuff (Teresa), Marianne McGuff, Rhonda McGuff, Elaine McGuff and Bill McGuff (Ann). Kay also left behind six grandchildren - Sarah Kistner, Megan Nelson, Kurt McGuff, Joe McGuff, Jonathan McGuff and Zach McGuff, in addition to four great grandchildren and Teresa McGuff's sons, Ryan and Trent DeSpain and their wives and children. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 10:00 am with a Mass to follow at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Church located at 12800 W. 75th St., Shawnee, Kansas. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Keith Worthington Chapter of the ALS Association or to Wayside Waifs Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019