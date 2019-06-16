Kay W. Beck Kay W. Beck passed away on Monday, June 10th. Kay was born on June 17th, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to Kenneth and Dorothy Bumgarner. After attending the University of Colorado, Kay moved to Kansas City where she worked as a design artist for Hallmark cards. She met her husband Wally through friends on a blind date in 1960 and they were married the following year. They spent their honeymoon in Hawaiia place they returned to many times over the years and with each trip added to a group of memories that will be cherished forever. A loving wife and mother, she delighted in seeing her children grow and start families of their own. Her love and caring were never more evident than with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and saw something special and unique in each of her seven grandchildren. Kay's creativity was an ever-present part of her character. In addition to her ability as an artist, her skill at crafting a story during nights spent at the farm, weave a tale at a family gathering or add a special drawing to a birthday card will be treasured. Her creativity always shown brightest around the holidays. Whether decorating the house for Christmas or the table for a get together with friends and family, her cooking, baking and good cheer were infections. Throughout her life Kay was involved in many volunteer and charitable organizations including the Junior League of Kansas City, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Kansas City Symphony and later in life she enjoyed working with the Great Plains SPCA. Kay is survived by son Walter Beck III and his wife Ashley; daughter Elizabeth Beck; seven grandchildren, Beck, Jay, Mark and Lynn Guastello and Will, Jack and Eleanor Beck; sister Anne Waddill and brother Bruce Bumgarner. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Kay's memory to Great Plains SPCA.



