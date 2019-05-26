Kansas City Star Obituaries
Keith L. Frith Keith L. Frith, 91, of Roeland Park, KS passed away on May 21, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Keith was born the son of Jack and Pearl Frith on July 7, 1927 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Jack, Gordon and Katherine. He is survived by his loving wife, Darline Frith; sons, Donald Frith and Michael (Shari) Frith; daughters, Betsy (Richard) Morken and Susie (Scott) Brown; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the . Please visit Keith's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
