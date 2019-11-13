|
|
Keith Thomas Berry Keith Thomas Berry died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home. He had been born in Lincoln, Missouri, on November 14, 1936, the son of Ralph and Viola Berry. He was baptized in the Ionia Methodist Church (1948). He graduated from the Ionia Elementary School (1950), Cole Camp High School (1954) and Central Methodist College (1958). He received Bachelor of Sacred Theology [reclassified as Master of Divinity] and Doctor of Theology degrees from Boston University (1961 and 1969). He was ordained Deacon and Elder in The Methodist Church (1959 and 1962). On April 10, 1960, Keith married Marcia Lubbers from Plainwell, Michigan. They became the parents of Jean, Karen and David. They also hosted two American Field Service exchange students for one year each: Yumi Iekura from Japan and Claudia Spagnolo from Argentina. For twenty-five years Keith was a pastor, serving churches in Massachusetts (Clinton) and in Missouri (Glasgow, Kansas City Paseo, Raytown Faith, St. Joseph King Hill/DeKalb and Marshfield). During one of those years he was an exchange pastor in England (Cockermouth/Keswick Circuit). For five years he was a district superintendent in Missouri (North Central, Kansas City North and Heartland North). For ten years he was the council director for the Missouri West Conference of The United Methodist Church. Meanwhile, Keith was a member of the World Methodist Council (20 years), its Executive Committee (15 years) and its Committee on Ecumenics and Dialogue (10 years). He was the process consultant for the Missouri Christian Leadership Forum (10 years), and a discernment group leader when the Consultation on Church Union in the United States formed Churches Uniting in Christ. Keith and Marcia shared the same motto: "Lived with Christ; Died with Christ; Raised with Christ." He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, their son-in-law John Beach, and brothers J. D. Williams, Larry Williams and David Williams. Survivors include children Jean Beach, Karen Berry and David Berry with Melissa; grandsons Ryan Berry, Tyler Berry, Brian Beach, Brett Berry and Drew Berry; brother Gordon with Eleanor Williams; sister-in-law Carol Williams; exchange student "daughters" Yumi with Yasunori Kaneko, and Claudia with Juan Kis; many cousins, Kingswood neighbors, Centennial friends and Missouri clergy families. Funeral services will be held at the Centennial United Methodist Church, 19th and Woodland, Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with music by piano, guitar and organ. The liturgy of Death and Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial checks may be written to the Centennial United Methodist Church. These gifts will be forwarded to the Youth and Young Adult Committee of the World Methodist Council for the development of a new generation of global church leaders.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019