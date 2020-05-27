Kellen Taylor Gangel Kellen Taylor Gangel, age 36 years, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the family home. Taylor was born on June 2, 1983, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to David and Elaine (Kierl) Gangel. Taylor married Ashley Kohlenberg Gangel on September 26, 2015, in the garden of his parents' home with their beloved daughter, Lily Ann Gangel, by their sides. Taylor is survived by his parents, wife, and daughter, as well as his cherished sister, Regan, and brother-in-law Jonathan Teel of Brooklyn, New York; and Prairie Village, Kansas. He is also survived by his grandparents, Dr. John and Jo Ann Gangel of Louisburg, Kansas. He is predeceased by his grandparents, F. Joseph Kierl and Virginia F. Kierl. Taylor attended the Acton Preschool in Acton, Massachusetts, and Hubert Humphrey Elementary and Annunciation Catholic Middle School, both in Albuquerque. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas. Taylor loved listening to and writing music, cooking for his family, writing poetry, and singing the Beatles' song "Till There Was You" to Lily at bedtime. Taylor was a loving, kind, and courageous man. Taylor will be lying in state for public viewing on Wednesday, May 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel. A private funeral mass will take place on Thursday, May 28, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church - Wea, Bucyrus, Kansas. To watch the livestream of the mass, please visit https://qhrwea.church/ (click "watch now") or htps://www.facebook.com/QHRWEA/ at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to make a donation in Taylor's memory may do so to Mental Health America of the Heartland, 739 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas 66101. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on May 27, 2020.