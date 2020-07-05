Kelly Decker Kelly Decker was born in Kansas City, MO March 24th, 1970. She passed away in Phoenix, Arizona May 25th, 2020. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1988 and became a Registered Nurse in 1998. Kelly's daughter, Kassidy Garrison, lives in Shawnee Kansas with her husband Paul. Friends and family will get together July 11th, from 10 to noon, to share memories in Lee's Summit, MO at Lakewood Shelter house on Sequoia. Further information can be found on the website of Heartland Funeral Home, in Raytown. In lieu of flowers her family asks contributions to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
