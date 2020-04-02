Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kelly Wagner
Kelly Marie Carney Wagner

Kelly Marie Carney Wagner Obituary
Kelly Marie Carney Wagner Kelly Marie Carney Wagner, 59, passed away March 31, 2020. Kelly was born January 14, 1961 in Kansas City, MO to Paul J. and Mary Jo Carney. Kelly had an Associates of Arts degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from JCCC. She worked various food industry jobs, and also worked as a PARA and teacher's aide at Nativity of Mary school. Kelly survived by Ken Wagner; her children, Daniel, Melissa, and Kimberly Wagner; siblings, Kathleen DuMontier, Sheila Yepsen, Michael Carney, Maureen Hernandez, Carol Porter and Laura Jeffries; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Presentation Parish, Lee's Summit, MO. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 'One Good Meal'. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020
