Kelly McKinney 59, passed away July 18., Vis Sat 9-10:30am with rosary 10:30, Memorial Funeral Mass 11am at the Paola Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Burial Holy Cross. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary, Paola KS.



