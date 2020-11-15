1/1
Ken Hickerson
1944 - 2020
July 13, 1944 - October 24, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Leawood, Kansas – Ken Hickerson, also known as Poppy and Rocket, died on October 24th after a brief, yet courageous, battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Roberta Hickerson and older brother, Tom, all of northern Iowa. Ken was a devoted husband to his wife, Andrea of almost 46 years; and a loving father to his two children, Megan Hickerson Sheehan and Jay Hickerson and their spouses, Kevin Sheehan and Leigh Hickerson, respectively. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his four grandchildren, Jack, Ford, Harper, and Maya.
Ken was born and raised in Des Moines, IA, where he attended Roosevelt High School, along with his two brothers, Tom and Mike. The three were competitive swimmers in high school and in college, and Roosevelt High School has an award named after them.
After enrolling in college in Iowa, Ken saw a picture of the KU Campanile and headed South to Lawrence where he joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity and sought a Journalism degree from the University of Kansas. Ken was proud of recruiting many young Hickerson relatives to follow in his footsteps in becoming Jayhawks. After college, he then worked for a large ad agency in New York City.
He then returned to Kansas City where he worked for several ad agencies before starting his own agency in 1978. He was one of the original 'Mad Men' of the advertising world. His successful career spanned 46 years. He believed in working hard and enjoying life, often with a Budweiser in hand, but always after 5PM, of course.
Ken loved advertising and mentoring young ad people. He was always kind, to the point, and never missed a beat. He was honored several years ago by one of his clients who funded a guest lecture series at the KU Journalism school in his name. Additionally, Ken was awarded the prestigious Silver Ad Award from the American Advertising Federation in 2019.
Ken was passionate about his family, golf, advertising, and KU. He will forever be a proud Jayhawk. Once COVID is no longer an issue, a celebration of his life will be planned in Kansas City.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 13, 2020
Being around Ken always involved laughter, kindness, and thoughtfulness. I am so grateful to have known him and that he would be my friend. My heart goes out to Andy, Jay, and Megan.
Bud Nolker
Friend
November 9, 2020
Ken was a original. He was a joy to be around especially on the golf course. His generous and loving nature will never be forgotten. He also was a loyal friend
Paul Scruton
Friend
November 8, 2020
Ken was a great friend and mentor and I loved his approach of life. I will always have so many great memories of him and his "mad men" days. Thank you Ken for being a great influence on me and so many others.
Jim Gray
Friend
November 7, 2020
What a great boss and friend he was. Rest In Peace Ken. God bless you Andrea and the kids too.
Patty Albertson
Coworker
November 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Ken’s family. I was one of those young ad people that Ken mentored. And am so thankful for having known him. God bless.
Jerry Hobbs
Friend
