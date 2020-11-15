Ken Hickerson

July 13, 1944 - October 24, 2020

Leawood, Kansas - Leawood, Kansas – Ken Hickerson, also known as Poppy and Rocket, died on October 24th after a brief, yet courageous, battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Roberta Hickerson and older brother, Tom, all of northern Iowa. Ken was a devoted husband to his wife, Andrea of almost 46 years; and a loving father to his two children, Megan Hickerson Sheehan and Jay Hickerson and their spouses, Kevin Sheehan and Leigh Hickerson, respectively. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his four grandchildren, Jack, Ford, Harper, and Maya.

Ken was born and raised in Des Moines, IA, where he attended Roosevelt High School, along with his two brothers, Tom and Mike. The three were competitive swimmers in high school and in college, and Roosevelt High School has an award named after them.

After enrolling in college in Iowa, Ken saw a picture of the KU Campanile and headed South to Lawrence where he joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity and sought a Journalism degree from the University of Kansas. Ken was proud of recruiting many young Hickerson relatives to follow in his footsteps in becoming Jayhawks. After college, he then worked for a large ad agency in New York City.

He then returned to Kansas City where he worked for several ad agencies before starting his own agency in 1978. He was one of the original 'Mad Men' of the advertising world. His successful career spanned 46 years. He believed in working hard and enjoying life, often with a Budweiser in hand, but always after 5PM, of course.

Ken loved advertising and mentoring young ad people. He was always kind, to the point, and never missed a beat. He was honored several years ago by one of his clients who funded a guest lecture series at the KU Journalism school in his name. Additionally, Ken was awarded the prestigious Silver Ad Award from the American Advertising Federation in 2019.

Ken was passionate about his family, golf, advertising, and KU. He will forever be a proud Jayhawk. Once COVID is no longer an issue, a celebration of his life will be planned in Kansas City.





