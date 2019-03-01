Kendall L. Stephenson Kendall Stephenson, 76, of Lake Quivira, passed away on February 26th, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1942 to Emory and Melva Stephenson. Kendall received his EdD from The University of Kansas. During his working years, he was an Elementary School Principal at Rhein Benninghoven, Arrowhead, Rushton, Greenwood, West Antioch, and was also the Director of Title 1 programs for the district. When not involved with schools, Kendall was an avid golfer and played on many courses around the country. Kendall also enjoyed watching KU Basketball, Chiefs, and the Royals. Kendall is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanine; daughter, Barbie Dock; granddaughter, Morgan Dock and grandson, Cory Dock. Celebration of life will be held at the Lake Quivira Clubhouse Sunday March 3rd, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Any donations can be made to the LQ Golf Course Tree Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary