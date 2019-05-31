Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kenneth Witthar
Kenneth A. Witthar

Kenneth A. Witthar Obituary
Kenneth A. Witthar Kenneth Armin Witthar, age 86, passed away Monday, May 28, at his residence in Blue Springs, MO. Ken was born in Kansas City, MO on January 1, 1933, to the late Christian H. Witthar and Frieda (Herfurth) Witthar. He lived most of his life in Independence, MO, moving more recently to Blue Springs. He was married for the past 57 years to Mona (Caudle) Witthar. For over 30 years, Ken was the owner of Ken & Will's TV on Blue Ridge Blvd. In his free time, Ken loved to golf, camp, trout fish, and was an avid woodworker. He also enjoyed cheering on the Chiefs and Royals. Survivors include his wife, Mona (Caudle) Witthar; his children, Theresa (Jeff) Sherard of Boulder, CO, and Kevin (Charlotte) Witthar of Peculiar, MO; grandchildren Chloe and Megan Sherard of Boulder, CO; brother Chris (Carol) Witthar of Blue Springs. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3rd at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd, Independence MO, 64055. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or . Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019
