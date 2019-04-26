Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Vande Linde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Adam Vande Linde

Obituary Flowers Kenneth Adam Vande Linde Kenneth Adam Vande Linde, 81, a resident of North Ft Myers, FL, since 2014, formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wed, April 10, 2019, in North Ft. Myers. He was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Fayette County, WV, to Elizabeth Martha Hill and John Adam Vande Linde, now deceased. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Airforce. He worked for Westvaco Corrugated Box Factory, E.R. Squibb & Sons, and for the Kansas City Star Newspaper where he retired in 1998. After retiring he provided transportation for residents of area retirement homes before moving to FL: He is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Vande Linde; 3 loving children, Kenneth Hugh Vande Linde, John Vande Linde (Pam), and David Vande Linde (Susan); 2 step children, Steven Smith (Connie) and Miriam Smith Brown (Kevin); 3 siblings, Betty Vande Linde, Patsy Stotts (David), and Eddie Armstrong; 9 grandchildren, Christopher Davis (Ashley), Stephen Davis (Liz), Nickole Vande Linde Tromble, Elissa Vande Linde, Shannel Vande Linde, Amber Vande Linde, Jacob Vande Linde, Tara Vande Linde White (Jordan), and Victoria Vande Linde; 5 step grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Karley Brown Divan (Brandon), Carson Brown, and Samuel Brown; and 9 great grandchildren, Carson Davis, Brennen Davis, Stevie Lou Davis, Nicholas Tromble, Nathanel Tromble, Theodore Skelton, Weston Vande Linde, Presley Taylor, and Dallas Call. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on May 24, 2019 at Overland Park Church of the Nazarene, 9030 Lamar, Overland Park, KS 66207. Details may be found at MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth are suggested to the , 1511 North Westshore Blvd., Suite 980, Tampa, FL 33607. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

