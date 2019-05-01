Services Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 1056 NE 7th Terrace Cape Coral , FL 33909 (239) 242-0909 Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Vande Linde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Adam Vande Linde

Obituary Flowers Kenneth Adam Vande Linde Kenneth Adam Vande Linde, 81, a resident of North Ft Myers, FL, since 2014, formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wed, April 10, 2019, in North Ft. Myers. He was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Fayette County, WV, to Elizabeth Martha Hill and John Adam Vande Linde, now deceased. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Airforce. He worked for Westvaco Corrugated Box Factory, E.R. Squibb & Sons, and for the Kansas City Star Newspaper where he retired in 1998. After retiring he provided transportation for residents of area retirement homes before moving to FL: He is survived by his beloved wife of over 25 years, Wanda Vande Linde; Ken was married previously to Margie Vande Linde and Pamela Vande Linde Boyd during which time he was blessed with four children. A daughter, Cindy Lou Vande Linde who preceded him in death and three sons, Kenneth Hugh Vande Linde of St Joseph, MO, John Cedric Vande Linde (Pam) of Overland Park, KS, and David Neil Vande Linde (Susan) of CA; two step children, Steven Dwayne Smith (Connie) Olathe, KS and Miriam Elaine Smith Brown (Kevin) of Lee's Summit, MO; There were 9 grandchildren: Christopher William Davis (Ashley), Stephen Eugene Davis (Liz), Nickole Anique Vande Linde Tromble, Elissa Koren Vande Linde, Shannel Loren Vande Linde, Amber Nichole Vande Linde, Jacob Andrew Vande Linde, Tara Lauren Vande Linde White (Jordan), and Victoria Summer Vande Linde; 5 step grandchildren: Karley Jo Brown Divan (Brandon), Carson Boyd Brown, Samuel Smith Brown, Morgan Elizabeth Smith, and Mackenzie Nicole Smith; and 9 great grandchildren: Carson Adam Davis, Brennen Cooper Davis, Stevie Lou Davis, Nicholas and Nathanel Tromble, Theodore Skelton, Weston Joseph Vande Linde, Presley Mae Taylor, and Dallas Morgan Call. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on May 24, 2019 at Overland Park Church of the Nazarene, 9030 Lamar, Overland Park, KS 66207. Details may be found at MullinsMemorial.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth are suggested to the , 1511 North Westshore Blvd., Suite 980, Tampa, FL 33607. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

