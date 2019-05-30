Kenneth Allen "Ken" Stevens Kenneth Allen "Ken" Stevens, 61, of Liberty passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Ken was the son of the late Edward John and Joyce Margaret Stevens and was also preceded in death by brother, John Stevens and granddaughter, Grace Stevens. Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Cynthia Brower Stevens; sons, Sean Stevens and wife, Valerie, Jonathan Stevens and wife, Rosa, Christopher Stevens, and Matthew Stevens; sister, Pat McGinnis; brother, Mike Stevens; grandchildren, Michael Stevens, Cole Stevens, Thayer Stevens, and Grant Stevens. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old North State Council, BSA (Boy Scouts of America), 1405 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Stevens family.

