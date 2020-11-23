Kenneth Leroy Brewer

November 20, 2020

Clinton, Missouri - Kenneth Leroy Brewer age 62 of Clinton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020 at his home in Clinton, Missouri.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri. Memorials in Kenneth's name can be made to the Jet, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department and may be lefty in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home. Clinton, Missouri





