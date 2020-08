Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Dr. Kenneth C. Cummings Jr. died July 4, 2020 at home in Paola, KS. He retired from Physicians Reference Lab in 2012. He served as chief medical officer St. Joseph Medical Center for 11 yrs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store