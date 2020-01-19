|
Kenneth R. Cox Under the care of the angels at the Kansas City Hospice house and his family, Kenneth R. Cox passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. Ken was born March 7, 1936 in South Park (Merriam) KS to Cecil and Tena Cox. He lived his entire life in the Johnson County area where he met his true love, Joanne Culp Cox. They married on June 19th, 1960 and later had two children, daughter Kristin and son Kyle. Being raised during the Great Depression and World War II, along with proudly serving in the Marine Corps, profoundly impacted the way he lived his life. Like so many people of his generation, these events shaped his character and beliefs. His integrity could be seen through all of his relationships including business associates, family, friends and neighbors. If you met Ken, you immediately understood that he was a generous, honest, fair and hard-working man that never forgot the lessons that he learned early in life. In 1957, he founded Kenneth R. Cox Roofing Co., a sole proprietary business in the KC area. Upon leaving the Marines, he returned to that business and grew it into a family business with great integrity that has served the Johnson County area for 63 years. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joanne, grandson Ryan Christopher Cox, sister Kathleen Mealman and her husband Bob Mealman and brother Stanley Cox. He is survived by Kristin Mertel (Wayne); Kyle Cox (Jan); grandchildren Bradley Mertel(Stephanie), Tyler Mertel (Amanda), and Megan and Jared Cox; great grandchildren; J.D., Mason, Clark, and Luke Mertel; and nieces and nephews. And, of course, his beloved companion dog, McGee on Sunday, January 26th, a celebration of Ken's life is planned at Milburn Country Club 7501 W. 69th St., Overland Park, KS 66204 from 1-3pm, with Memorial Service starting at 1:30pm. All who knew Ken are encouraged to join us in honoring his life. The family is especially grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. They are amazing people who provide aid and comfort to the families they serve. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Kansas City Hospice (10100 W. 87th St. Suite 100 Overland Park, KS 66212) The family is also most appreciative of the team from Premier Custom Care for aiding in Ken's care and allowing him to stay in his home. Kenny, you will be greatly missed by everyone you've touched. By example, you've shown us how to live our lives with honesty and integrity. Your love and care of all of your family is a legacy that will live on for many generations to come! Arr: Signature Funerals 405 E Bannister Rd #D KCMO 64131 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020