Kenneth D. Clauder Kenneth D. Clauder, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 20th at his home. Ken was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas. Ken leaves behind his wife Catherine (Cathy), his daughter Nicole, son-in-law Brad, grandchildren Kaylin (22), Kourtney (19), Branden (16) and Avery (5), his brother Dennis, two nieces, two nephews and their children. Ken's daughter Christa precedes his death in 2016. Ken attended Washington High School, KCK Community College and William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Ken played basketball at Washington High School, baseball in his childhood and teenage years, and softball for many years as an adult. Ken also coached little league baseball. Ken was also a part of the William Jewell baseball team that won the 1968 National NAIA Championship. Ken loved fishing, listening to classic rock music, and watching sports on television but most of all he loved watching his grandchildren Kaylin, Kourtney and Branden play ball like he had done. He so enjoyed little Avery and how she played with him. Ken's grandchildren brought such joy and love into his life. Ken was the historian of his family. He spent many years gathering family tree information. Ken liked to keep in touch with his extended family and friends. He loved to reminisce and relive memories from his years growing up. Ken loved and lived for his family. He was always around to help and to visit his grandparents. He helped look after his mother after his father passed away. Ken also helped Christa with her declining health. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at the Porter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cray Diabetic center at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Published in Kansas City Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019