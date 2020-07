Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth D. Imler 77 of Eldon, Missouri passed away July 10, 2020. Graveside Services: July 18, 10 AM at Hopewell Cemetery near Barnett, MO with Brother Bob Hoskins officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented.



