Kenneth Dale Porter Kenneth Dale Porter, 61, of the Kansas City Northland, peacefully passed away on March 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Plaza Hospital with loved ones at his side. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday, March 26, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Private graveside services for the family will be held Wednesday, March 27, at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Luke's Foundation (www.saintlukesgiving.org). Dale was born June 6, 1957, in Kansas City, MO, the eldest of three children of Kenneth and Lelia (Johnson) Porter. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and grandparents, Gertrude and Jesse Porter. Dale's career as a cement mason spanned 36 years. He was a member of the Cement Mason's Local 518, and Laborer Union locals 1290 and 264. He was also a member of the NRA. Survivors include his wife and companion of 30+ years, Marcy (Clemage) Porter; mother, Lelia Porter; sisters, Kelly Merchant and Kimberly Porter; nephew, Max Merchant; great nephew, Kemper Merchant; as well as other family members and many friends, including his boxer buddy Otis. You may read Dale's entire obituary or send a message to the family via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

