|
|
Kenneth Dean Collins Kenneth Dean Collins, 89, Retired Aeronautical Engineer with Westinghouse, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Monday, October 21, 2019. During his retirement years, Mr. Collins enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sharing his extensive knowledge and love of building and flying planes, and modeled for all his steadfast faith in God. His lifelong love of flying began when he earned his pilot's license at age 15. He went on to become a Navy pilot and flew 24 combat missions in Squadron VP17 during the Korean War. Visitation will be from 4:00 6:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Maize United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Maxine W. Collins; parents, Lloyd and Bernice Collins; brother, Harold Collins. Survived by his children, Stephen (Shannon) Collins and Sandy (Martin) Sipes; granddaughters, Rivers (Dustin) LeGrand, Campbell Collins, Amanda Sipes, Madeline Sipes. Memorials have been established with: Maize United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 265, Maize, KS 67101; Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019