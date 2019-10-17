|
Kenneth Douglas Baker Kenneth Douglas Baker, age 57, died on Sunday October 6, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by his children (Rachel Baker and Alex Baker), his mother (Barbara Baker), his older brother and his family (Keith, Vicki, McKenzie and Mallory Baker), his younger brother (Greg Baker) and his dog (Buddy). Ken was a man who loved his family above all. His tender heart, mischievous spirit and inventive mind will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held for Ken's family and close friends at Heartland Community Church in Olathe, Kansas on October 23rd 6pm-8pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019