Kenneth E. Burkhead Sr.


1929 - 2019
Kenneth E. Burkhead Sr. Kenneth E. Burkhead Sr., 90, Kansas City, MO, passed away July 29, 2019. A Memorial Visitation is from 9:30-10:30 AM, with the Rite of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 3rd at St. Patrick Catholic Church; inurnment in Resurrection North Cemetery. Kenneth was born July 15, 1929 in Kansas City, MO the son of Clifton and Mabel Burkhead. He married Dorothy F. Wenski on July 16, 1955. She preceded him in death. His brother Clifton and wife, Carlene, also preceded him in death. He retired Dec. 31, 1993. He dedicated 42 years and 5 months to the City of Kansas City. Survivors include sons; Ken Burkhead Jr. and wife Cheryl, Berryton, KS, and Nick Burkhead and wife Carrie, Houston, TX; daughter Katrina White and husband Rick, Kansas City, MO ; brothers, Carl Burkhead and wife Joyce, Lawrence, KS and John Burkhead and wife Cynthia, Florence, AL; sisters, Eleanor Burkhead, Arvada, CO and Mary Hull, Buckhannon, WV; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Kenneth was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing a good game of chess with his grandkids. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and . (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
