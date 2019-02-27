Home

Kenneth E. Milam Kenneth E. Milam, Sr. 94, Kansas City, KS died February 25, 2019. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Cathedral of St. Peter Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, 4 children, Kenneth, Jr., Paul, Kevin and Paula Binkley, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Andrea J. Milam, 3 granddaughters, Kerrie and Tracy Binkley and Lisa DeBord (Casey), 2 great grandchildren, Miles and Finley DeBord, brother in law, James Cahill (Pat), sister in law, Vi Peters and many nieces and nephews. (Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
