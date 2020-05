Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth E. Ray Sr. Reverend Kenneth E Ray Sr., 87, passed away on May 21, 2020. Services are pending. Services entrusted to Lawrence A Jones & Sons Funeral Chapel 1800 E. Linwood Blvd KCMO 64109 816 -921 -1800.



