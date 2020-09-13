Kenneth E. Weikal Kenneth E. Weikal, 87, of Independence, MO died September 9, 2020. A public visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel.
A good man with a big smile and a gentle way about him. Lots of good memories working with him, Dad and John doing moonlight concrete jobs. May God extend His abundant grace of everlasting life to you Kenneth. Prayers to Ginger and family for comfort from God and friends.
Jim Peters
Friend
September 11, 2020
Such fond memories of growing up with knowing my Dad's best friend. My heart and condolences to Ginger and family. Sincerely, Ed and Debi (Peters) Sobotka
Deborah Sobotka
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.