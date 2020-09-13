1/
Kenneth E. Weikal
Kenneth E. Weikal Kenneth E. Weikal, 87, of Independence, MO died September 9, 2020. A public visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
A good man with a big smile and a gentle way about him. Lots of good memories working with him, Dad and John doing moonlight concrete jobs. May God extend His abundant grace of everlasting life to you Kenneth. Prayers to Ginger and family for comfort from God and friends.
Jim Peters
Friend
September 11, 2020
Such fond memories of growing up with knowing my Dad's best friend. My heart and condolences to Ginger and family. Sincerely, Ed and Debi (Peters) Sobotka
Deborah Sobotka
Friend
