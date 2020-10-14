1/
Kenneth Eads
1925 - 2020
Kenneth Eads
October 4, 1925 - October 9, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Kenneth Eads passed away October 9, 2020. He was the first born of two boys to Walter and Bea Eads who have all preceded him in death including his brother Keith. His wife Vera and great grandson Chance also preceded him.. He is survived by 4 Children which include Robert Eads of Independence, MO, Barbara Urban and her husband Mickey of Las Vegas, NV, David Eads and his wife Corrie of Las Vegas, NV, as well as Patty Howell and her husband Jim of Lone Jack, MO.
Kenneth leaves 6 grandchildren including Warren Winkler, Jeff Winkler, Emily Panagos, Anny Eads, Erica Miller, and Dillon Howell. Kenneth also has 14 great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews that loved him greatly.
The visitation will be at Oakwood Baptist Church, 7600 Lee's Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 on October 15th from 12:30 - 1:30 with the service immediately following.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Oakwood Baptist Church
OCT
15
Service
01:30 PM
Oakwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens
25203 E US HIGHWAY 50
Lees Summit, MO 64086
8165250100
