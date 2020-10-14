Kenneth Eads

October 4, 1925 - October 9, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Kenneth Eads passed away October 9, 2020. He was the first born of two boys to Walter and Bea Eads who have all preceded him in death including his brother Keith. His wife Vera and great grandson Chance also preceded him.. He is survived by 4 Children which include Robert Eads of Independence, MO, Barbara Urban and her husband Mickey of Las Vegas, NV, David Eads and his wife Corrie of Las Vegas, NV, as well as Patty Howell and her husband Jim of Lone Jack, MO.

Kenneth leaves 6 grandchildren including Warren Winkler, Jeff Winkler, Emily Panagos, Anny Eads, Erica Miller, and Dillon Howell. Kenneth also has 14 great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews that loved him greatly.

The visitation will be at Oakwood Baptist Church, 7600 Lee's Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 on October 15th from 12:30 - 1:30 with the service immediately following.





