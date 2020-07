Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Rogers 95, passed away July 21, 2020. Funeral: Leavenworth National Cem., July 24, 9 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts FH, Braymer, July 23, noon- 5 p.m.



