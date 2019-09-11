|
Kenneth Eldon Endsley Kenneth Eldon Endsley, 87, a longtime resident of Liberty, MO, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2019. He passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home at Cameron with loved ones at his side. Ken was born May 7, 1932, in Richmond, MO, the third of four children of Lawrence Wright and Galena Opal (Moffit) Endsley. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1950. After graduation, Ken served his country in the U.S. Navy, entering on March 25, 1952, and serving in Korea and China. Following active discharge in 1957, he continued to serve in the Navy Reserves until receiving honorable discharge as a Chief Yeoman E-7 on March 30, 1980. Ken was united in marriage to Martha Jane Brock on June 10, 1955. She preceded him in death on August 19, 1998. Ken's career with the U.S. Postal Service spanned more than three decades when he retired as a Manager of Personnel Services on September 3, 1990. Ken was a devout Christian, a past member of Liberty Manor Baptist Church, and a current member of Chandler Baptist Church. Along with his parents and wife of 43 years, Ken was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lawrence Endsley on September 8, 1991; and older brother and sister, Norman E. Endsley and Laverne Ellerback. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Dan Drummond; grandchildren and spouses, Matthew and Jackie Drummond, and Elizabeth and Kyle Freeman; four great granddaughters, Molly and Olivia Drummond, and Natalie and Hallie Freeman. He also leaves his younger sister, Judy Beasley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A service celebrating Ken's life with military honors will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, at Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Highway 33, Liberty, MO 64068. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chandler Baptist Church or to Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive, Liberty, MO 64068. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019